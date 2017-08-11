Mes Militar de Protección al Consumidor: Recursos del Consumidor para Militares de Wisconsin y sus Familias

MADISON – Usted está allí para nosotros, y estamos allí para usted.

Julio es Mes Militar de Protección al Consumidor, y el Departamento de Agricultura, Comercio y Protección al Consumidor (DATCP) se complace en honrar la campaña compartiendo las formas en que nuestras Oficinas de Protección al Consumidor y la Oficina de Pesos y Medidas pueden ayudarle y a sus familias con asuntos consumidores, tanto cuando usted está en el país o desplegado.

“La ultima cosa un soldado debe tener que preocuparse por en despliegue es si sus miembros de familia están siendo estafados en casa o no, “dijo Frank Frassetto, Administrador de División para Comercio y Protección al Consumidor. “ Tenemos un número de recursos disponible para ayudar a los miembros de su familia evitar estafas y lidiar con asuntos consumidores frustrantes, y estamos complacidos poder ofrecerle una mano amiga.”

Algunas de las maneras de nuestras Oficinas de Protección al Consumidor y la Oficina de Pesos y Medidas apoyan a familias militares incluyen:

Si sus miembros de familia enfrenten un problema consumidor en su ausencia, pueden comenzar su búsqueda para información relevante en el sitio DATCP. Hay un número de hojas informativas en el sitio que entra en gran detalle sobre una amplia gama de temas de consumo como mejoras al hogar, estafas de trabajo, publicidad falsa, derechos de dueño/inquilino, y mucho más.

La Línea Directa del Consumidor está disponible de lunes a viernes de 7:45am a 4:30pm para contestar las preguntas de su familia y guiarlos a hacia referencias que pueden ayudar con sus problemas. Alcance la línea directa al 800-422-7128 o datcphotline@wisconsin.gov.

Si usted a esta involucrado con un grupo que atiende las necesidades de los miembros del servicio o de los veteranos y le gustaría una presentación sobre problemas del consumidor tal como estafas o robo de identidad, por favor déjanos saber. Solicite una presentación del Departamento de Protección al Consumidor en el sitio web de DATCP.

Familias militares enfrentan desafíos que podrían ponerles al riesgo de robo de identidad. El Departamento de Protección al Consumidor tiene especialistas que enfocan en ayudar a victimas del robo de identidad en Wisconsin mitigar los danos potenciales a su crédito y reputaciones que pueden resultar de este crimen. Si su familia o amigos creen que sus identidades fueron mal usados, pueden empezar el proceso al visitar la sección de robo de identidad del sitio web de DATCP o al ponerse en contacto con la línea directa de Protección al Consumidor.

El Departamento de de Pesos y Medidas monitorea regularmente la precisión de bombas de gas, escáneres de precio, básculas y empacan pesos por todo el estado para asegurar que los consumidores están recibiendo el valor de su dinero en las tiendas de Wisconsin. Si su ser querido cree que no ha recibido un producto, cuestiona la calidad del combustible que compró, o piensa que se la ha cobrado erróneamente y no puede llegar a una resolución con el negocio, puede ponerse en contacto con el equipo de Pesos y Medidas al 608-224-4942 o por correo electrónico al (datcpweightsandmeasures@wi.gov) para presentar una queja. Nuestros inspectores darán seguimiento.

“Nuestra meta es servir las necesidades de consumidores de Wisconsin, si están en casa o en el extranjero,” dijo Frassetto. “Familiarizarse con los muchos recursos que tenemos disponible a familias de Wisconsin y sepa que nosotros siempre pondremos nuestro mejor pie adelante para ayudar a proteger a aquellos que nos ayudan a protegernos.”

Conéctese con nosotros en Facebook al www.facebook.com/wiconsumer o www.twitter.com/wiconsumer.

Contacto con los Medios: Jerad Albracht, 608-224-5007 Bill Cosh, Director de Comunicación, 608-224-5020.

Military Consumer Protection Month: Consumer Resources for Wisconsin Servicemembers and their Families

MADISON – You are there for us, and we are there for you.

July is Military Consumer Protection Month, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is pleased to honor the campaign by sharing ways our Bureaus of Consumer Protection and Weights and Measures can help you and your family with consumer issues both while you are in country or deployed.

“The last thing a soldier should have to worry about on deployment is whether or not their family members are getting ripped off back home,” said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. “We have a number of resources available to help your family members avoid scams and deal with frustrating consumer issues, and we are pleased to be able to offer a helping hand.”

Some of the ways our Bureaus of Consumer Protection and Weights and Measures support military families include:

If your family members run into a consumer issue in your absence, they can start their search for relevant information on the DATCP website. There are a number of fact sheets on the site that go into great detail on a wide range of consumer issues like home improvement, job scams, false advertising, landlord/tenant rights, and much more.

The agency’s Consumer Protection Hotline is available weekdays from 7:45am to 4:30pm to answer your family members’ questions and guide them toward references that can help with their issue. Reach the hotline at 800-422-7128 or datcphotline@wisconsin.gov.

If you are involved with a group serving the needs of servicemembers or veterans and would like a presentation on consumer issues like scams or identity theft, please let us know. Request a Consumer Protection Bureau presentation on the DATCP website.

Military families face unique challenges that could put them at risk of identity theft. The Consumer Protection Bureau has specialists who focus on helping Wisconsin identity theft victims mitigate the potential damage to their credit and reputations that can result from this crime. If your family or friends believe they may have had their identities misused, they can start the process by visiting the identity theft protection section of the DATCP website or by contacting the Consumer Protection Hotline.

The Weights and Measures Bureau regularly monitors the accuracy of gas pumps, price scanners, scales and package weights statewide to ensure that consumers are receiving their money’s worth in Wisconsin stores. If your loved one believes that they have been shorted product, questions the quality of the fuel they purchased, or thinks they may have been mischarged at the register and cannot come to a resolution with the business, they can contact the Weights and Measures team at 608-224-4942 or by email (datcpweightsandmeasures@wi.gov) to file a complaint. Our inspectors will follow up.

“Our goal is to serve the needs of Wisconsin consumers, whether they are home or abroad,” said Frassetto. “Become familiar with the many resources we have available to Wisconsin families and know that we will always put our best foot forward to help protect those who help protect us.”

Connect with us at www.facebook.com/wiconsumer or www.twitter.com/wiconsumer.