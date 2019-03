Are you looking for a rewarding part-time job without night or weekend hours? Do you enjoy being around children and want to make an impact in your community? Do you have bilingual skills in Spanish and English?

If so, Wisconsin Youth Company is great organization to work for with a strong team environment and lots of perks. We are hiring for group leaders to work with children in our after school program at Leopold Elementary. Apply online at www.wisconsinyouthcompany.org/employment