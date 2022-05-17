This show has the vision of current Spanish dance, renewed without abandoning tradition. Emblematic musical pieces are used such as El Vito, Fandango de Doña Francisquita, Maria de la O, seguirilla, verdiales, alegrías. In dance, the shawl, bells, spoons and castanets are worked as key elements in the creation, providing character to each piece of the show. CLÁSICA TRADICIÓN is a tour of the personal and professional career of Emilio Ochando that through dance and music mark each stage of it. Past experiences with a look at the present.

This production of Emilio Ochando’s CLÁSICA TRADICIÓN has been nominated for the prestigious MAX Awards 2022 for dance and theater in Spain. This is a rare treat for Madison audiences to experience Spanish dance at its highest level from an artist who has won numerous awards for his dance and choreography in Spain.

Emilio Ochando was born in Valencia, Spain in 1984 and began his professional artistic studies at the age of 9. When he was 12, he embarked on his first collaboration with the prestigious Ballet Nacional de España and at age 16 moved to Madrid to further his training at the professional academy Real Conservatorio de Madrid. He has performed together with premiere artists/companies including Domingo Ortega, Nuevo Ballet Español (Rojas y Rodríguez), Aida Gómez, as well as soloist in “tablaos” such as Corral de la Morería, Café de Chinitas and Corral de la Pacheca. His professional trajectory as soloist, guest artist, choreographer and Master instructor have landed him national and international acclaim (United Kingdom, Canada, China, Spain and Mexico). His awards include: Classical Spanish Dance Award (Valencia), 2nd prize New Choreographers (Madrid), 2nd prize National Competition of Spanish and Flamenco Dance (Madrid), 1st prize winner of Spanish Dance in the International Dance Competition (Almería) and most recently 1st prize in the category of dance for TALENTMADRID 2016. In 2013 he formed his own company and premiered two original programs (IDA&VUELTA and 3DEUNO) to sold-out audiences in Madrid.