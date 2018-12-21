The Marketing & Communications Unit of the UW-Madison Environmental Resources Center (ERC)/UW-Extension Natural Resources Institute is hiring an editor to assist with the planning and review of long and short-form printed publications, promotional and educational materials, online courses and websites. The position may also assist with other communications products including online story maps and other mixed-media storytelling projects. We’re looking for a dynamic and flexible person to join our growing team in Madison, WI.

Editor – University of Wisconsin-Madison Environmental Resources Center

Appointment percentage: 50%-100% FTE

Salary: Minimum $42,167 ANNUAL (12 months)

Application Deadline: January 6, 2019

For full position details and application instructions, please view the official posting at http://jobs.hr.wisc.edu/cw/en-us/job/499976/editor. Thank you!

UW-Madison is an AA/EEO employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, status as a protected veteran, and status as a qualified individual with a disability.