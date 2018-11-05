¿Eres una persona que está interesada en trabajar en un lugar de trabajo con gran energía?

¿Tienes un fuerte deseo en contribuir en el éxito de nuestra juventud en el ambiente escolar?

¿Tienes habilidades bilingües en español e inglés? De ser así, ¡esta posición podría ser para ti!

El Distrito Escolar del Área de Middleton-Cross Plains está buscando a un(a) maestro(a) bilingüe/ ESL.

Por favor visite nuestro sitio web para más información acerca de cómo aplicar para esta posición: https://wecan.education.wisc.edu/#/Employer/3664/Vacancies/1 EOE.

ESL/ Bilingual Teacher

Are you a person who is interested in working in a high energy work place? Do you have a strong desire to contribute to the success of our youth in the school environment? Do you have bilingual skills in Spanish and English? If so, this position might be for you!

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is seeking a ESL/Bilingual Teacher. Please visit our website for further information about how to apply to the position: https://wecan.education.wisc.edu/#/Employer/3664/Vacancies/1. EOE.