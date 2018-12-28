La Comunidad News

2 January 2019

The UW-Madison School of Education seeks a Marketing Strategist

The UW-Madison School of Education seeks a Marketing Strategist to develop and execute the integrated marketing strategy and brand of assigned portfolio with the School. Potential applicants will have current knowledge of digital marketing trends and analytics. This position will work closely with the Communications and Advancement team as well as the School of Education outreach office.

Full position description and link to apply here

http://jobs.hr.wisc.edu/cw/en-us/job/499989/school-of-education-marketing-strategist

Marketing Strategist – University of Wisconsin-Madison

School of Education

Appointment percentage: 100%

Salary:

Minimum $55,000 ANNUAL (12 months)

Application Deadline:

January 16, 2019

 

 

