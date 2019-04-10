La Comunidad News

YWCA Madison is hiring for multiple positions within our agency.  Please visit our website http://ywcamadison.org/who-we-are/job-opportunities/ to view application deadlines and for information on: open position descriptions, compensation package, salary range & application links. Candidates should support YWCA’s mission: to eliminate racism and to empower women, as well as demonstrate multi-cultural competency & the ability to work with diverse populations. People of color & individuals bilingual/bi-cultural English/Spanish encouraged to apply.  AA/EOE

