With guest artists Danica Sena, Flamenco & Contemporary Artist and Director from San Francisco; Tania Tandias, Flamenco Artist and Director of Tandias Flamenco Dance, Madison and featuring Golpe Tierra Madison’s Afro-Peruvian Jazz Trio.

Spain is not just the country of tourist postcards: Bullfights. Conquistadors and explorers of centuries past. Siestas. Spires of ancient churches. Sun soaked afternoons. It is the poetry of Lorca and Machado, the stunning paintings of Goya, Dali, and Picasso, the driving rhythms and flourishes of Flamenco, and the complex melodies Spanish music.

Celebrate Spain’s legacy of language, music, culture, history and art through elegant, contemporary and experimental dance. Enjoy new works and collaborations presented and performed by guest Artists, Kanopy Artistic Directors, and Kanopy Company dancers. The evening will feature guest artists Danica Sena —an internationally acclaimed master flamenco and Spanish dance teacher, choreographer, and performer—and Tania Tandias, a teacher and performer who studied flamenco, Spanish classical, and escuela bolera with the top flamenco dancers in the United States today.

Incorporating live music and musicians is an integral part of Spanish/Flamenco dance. Madison’s very own Afro-Peruvian Jazz Trio, Golpe Tierra, will be performing at interludes between dances throughout Snapshots of Spain, lending rich diversity to the musical selections and special ambience to the performance.

Not to be missed some interesting highlights: Snapshots of Spain

Experimental— entertaining— rich—

Live music — with Madison’s Golpe Tierra.

The incredible ‘mash up’ of different music, dance, props…

Seeing dance work inspired by visual artists Goya and Dali and inspired by Lorca poetry

Combo of the music— variety and the rich rhythms and textures of sound and dance.

Blending, mixing, interpreting modern with Spanish traditional elements of shawl work, cane work, fans.

Seeing modern dance and flamenco footwork and design together at the same time

Stage set designed as a surround rather than traditional wings…

Special Programming

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night

Friday April 7, 7:00-7:30pm, Promenade Hall, Overture Center. Preshow talk with guest artists: Danica Sena, Flamenco & Spanish Dancer, Director of Andanza Spanish Arts, San Francisco and Tania Tandias, Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance. Show ticket or ticket stub to Snapshots of Spain for admission.

Master Class with Guest Artist Tania Tandias, Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance

For Intermediate/Advanced Dancers, Ages 11-Adult. Thursday, April 6, 4:30-6pm. Kanopy Dance Studio, 341 State Street, Madison WI . $25

-Please wear flamenco shoes/boots (males, females), character shoes, or hard sole shoes

-Flamenco skirt or full long skirt (females)

To register- http://kanopydance.org/category/master-workshops/

Master Class with Guest Artist Danica Sena, Flamenco & Spanish Dancer, Director of Andanza Spanish Arts, San Francisco

For Intermediate/Advanced Dancers, Ages 11-Adult. Saturday, April 8, 10:30am-12:00pm. Kanopy Dance Studio, 341 State Street, Madison WI. $25

-Please wear flamenco shoes/boots (males, females), character shoes, or hard sole shoes

-Flamenco skirt or full long skirt (females)

To register- http://kanopydance.org/category/master-workshops/

Program: Snapshots of Spain

Tinieblas

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Music: Estrella Morente, Cuarteto Ars Nova, Duquende

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Dancers: Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin (or Emily Shelton), Sarah Wolf

(This uses the Spanish canes)

A. Golpe Tierra Ensemble

Soplo

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Music: René Aubry

Costumes: Kanopy

Dancers: Alyssa Jendusa, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Olivia Rivard (this uses the Spanish shawls)

Partida

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Music: Mayte Martín

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Dancers: Danica Sena, Lisa Thurrell

B.Golpe Tierra Ensemble

Uno, Dos y Tres

Choreographer: Juan Carlos Diaz Velez

Music: “Uno, Dos y Tres”

Poem by Federico García Lorca

Interpreted by Gabriela Ortega

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Trio: Jessica Hoyt, Olivia Rivard, Emily Shelton

Group: Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin, Sarah Wolf

Three banderilleras standing in the bullring, defiant.

INTERMISSION

! Vaya Tela!

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Percussion: Danica Sena, Juan Tomás Martínez, Tania Tandias

Costumes: Kanopy

Dancers: Robert Cleary, Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Olivia Rivard, Danica Sena, Emily Shelton, Tania Tandias, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin, Lisa Thurrell, Sarah Wolf

C.Golpe Tierra Ensemble

6 .Lirios

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Music: Vicente Amigo

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Dancers: Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Emily Shelton, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin, Sarah Wolf

(this uses the Spanish Fans)

Nana y Polo

Choreographer: Tania Tandias

Music: Manuel de Falla, “Nana” and ” Polo” from the “Suite Populaire Espagnole.”

Costumes: Tania Tandias

Soloist: Tania Tandias

Dancers: Augusta Brulla, Melissa Ganshert, Jessica Hoyt, Marybel Meier, Erica Pinigis, Olivia Rivard

Augerios Nocturnos

Choreographer: Lisa Thurrell

Music: John Lurie, Richard Moran

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Soloist: Danica Sena

Dancers: Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Emily Shelton, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin, Sarah Wolf

Inspired by Salvador Dali

D.Golpe Tierra Ensemble

Quejío

Choreographer: Danica Sena

Music: Lawrence Taylor

Costumes: Amy Panganiban

Soloist: Danica Sena

Dancers: Alyssa Jendusa, Alaina Keller, Brad Orego, Erica Pinigis, Olivia Rivard, Emily Shelton, Brienna Tipler, Rachel Tobin, Sarah Wolf

Danica Sena

Danica Sena is an internationally-acclaimed Master flamenco and Spanish dance teacher, choreographer and performer. Having resided in Spain for a decade (1990-2000), her intrinsic cultural understanding of the art she imparts combined with a unique methodology and passion for teaching has made her one of the most-solicited in her field. She has created, performed and produced over 200 original works for television, independent film and stage in Spain, Japan, Czech Republic, Mexico and the United States. While residing in Spain she was selected among 5000 national auditioners to perform alongside 120 artists in Japan. During this two-year contract Ms. Sena founded the “Ago Arena Festival” in Ugata, a free, 2-day performance which showcased the choreographic talents of emerging young Spanish artists. Her film “Continuum” was featured in San Francisco’s 2014 debut of the Tiny Dance Film Festival and the following “Light Interrupted” received widespread acclaim. Classical/Opera credits include “The Nutcracker”, “La Traviata”, “Carmen”, “Don Quijote”, ‘’La Vida Breve”, “El Amor Brujo”. Zarzuela credits include “La Rosa del Azafran”, “Agua, Azucar y Aguardiente”, “El Zapatero Prodigioso”. In February of 2017 she was awarded a 3-week residency in Dallas to choreograph and perform in Orchestra of New Spain’s “Misa Flamenca, From the Cathedral to the Streets”, a groundbreaking fusion of Baroque composition, contemporary ballet, live flamenco from Spain and digital projections of paintings by emerging Mexican artist Juan Carlos del Valle. Ms. Sena is the founder and artistic director of performing company, Andanza Spanish Arts, resident choreographer for Her Rebel Highness, an original SF musical revue, and a proud faculty member since 2004 of ODC, a groundbreaking contemporary arts institution with longstanding roots in the San Francisco dance community. Ms. Sena has acted as adjunct faculty member of Dominican University, University of San Francisco and San Francisco State University. She is the winner of the 2014 San Francisco Bay Area Dancer’s Choice Award. She is honored and proud to be considered a cultural ambassador to Spain via the bi-continental communities she has created and continues to foment as a result of a passionate and lifelong dedication to Flamenco and Spanish dance.