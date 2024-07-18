Celebrate a Quarter Century of Joy at Dane Dances 2024!

Join the 25th Anniversary Celebration Every Friday in August at Monona Terrace

MADISON, WI – Get ready to dance, connect, and celebrate as Dane Dances! kicks off its 25th season on Friday, August 2, 2024. Every Friday in August, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, the Monona Terrace Rooftop will be alive with music, dance, and the vibrant spirit of community. This milestone season, themed “A Season of Celebration,” promises unforgettable evenings filled with diverse performances and joyful gatherings.

Week 1: August 2nd – Get Up!

The festivities begin with a Nepali dance performance by the Nepali American Friendship Association of Madison at 5:30 PM. The evening continues with the high-energy, smooth dance jams of MONTAGE at 6:00 PM, followed by the legendary Funk/R&B band SLAVE at 8:00 PM. SLAVE will ignite the night with their new hit song “Girl, You Turn Me On,” leaving you buzzing with excitement.

Week 2: August 9th – Get Down!

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary Special Night with international Salsa artist LUISITO ROSARIO at 6:00 PM. Known for his dynamic performances, Luisito brings a taste of Latin flair to the rooftop. The party keeps going with Madison’s favorite disco and funky soul band VO5 at 8:00 PM, guaranteeing a night of non-stop dancing.

Week 3: August 16th – Get Together!

Join us for a tribute to the legendary Clyde Stubblefield with The Funkee JBeez at 6:00 PM, featuring award-winning drummer Joey B. Banks. At 8:00 PM, the stage heats up with ORQUESTA SALSOUL DEL MAD, Madison’s premier Latin-Soul band, blending fiery Latin rhythms with soulful English lyrics.

Week 4: August 23rd – Get Out!

Experience the best of Latin music with GRUPO CANDELA at 6:00 PM. The night reaches new heights with the soulful sounds of THE EDDIE BUTTS BAND at 8:00 PM, one of the Midwest’s premier vocalists and a longtime favorite of Dane Dances.

Week 5: August 30th – Get Up!… Get Down!… Get Together!

The grand finale features the soulful, Funk-Rock style of ANIBA & THE SOL STARZ from Chicago at 6:00 PM. Keep the energy high with the Rebulu Group at 8:00 PM, delivering a soulful blend of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and African grooves to close out the season with a bang.

Important Security Information

For everyone’s safety, all bags, including food bags, coolers, and chair bags, will be inspected. Contactless walk-through security screenings will be in place, and guests will be screened for prohibited items. We thank you for your cooperation.

Call for Sponsors and Volunteers

Dane Dances relies on the support of sponsors, donors, and volunteers to continue this beloved tradition of free, family-friendly music, dancing, and community spirit. We invite all ethnic groups, associations, and businesses to join us in creating the welcoming “MAGIC” of Dane Dances.

Join us at Monona Terrace this August to experience the joy, peace, and unity that is the hallmark of Dane Dances! Let’s get up, get down, and get together for a season of celebration you won’t want to miss.

Media Contact Person:

Al Cooper, Board President

(608) 513-8058

DaneDances2000@gmail.com